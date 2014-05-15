New Issue-Citigroup prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.949

Reoffer price 99.949

Yield 2.495 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 115.4bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, IMI, Barclays, BBVA, CZ, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, NAT, RBS and Swdbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068874970

