New Issue-Investcorp prices 125 mln SFR 2019 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Investcorp SA
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 12, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Spread 447.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0244755328
