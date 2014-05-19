New Issue-BMW prices $300 mln 2020 bond

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BMW US Capital LLC
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 27, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.764
Yield 2.296 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 73.4 basis points
Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and JP Morgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
