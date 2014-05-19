New Issue- Kellogg prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kellogg Co
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 24, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.511
Yield 1.825 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Rabobank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS1070075988
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.