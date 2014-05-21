New Issue-Aargauische KB prices 200 mln SFR 2023 bond

BRIEF-Roche Holding says strategic alliance with Sentara
* Establishment of a strategic alliance with Sentara Consolidated Laboratories of Norfolk, VA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank (Aargauische KB)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 19, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.265
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) AarKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0245146185
PARIS, April 19 European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Wednesday, lifted by strong demand due to a cold snap and supported by tight supply, with the French spot contract nearing its highest level since early March.
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)