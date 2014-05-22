版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 20:33 BJT

New Issue-Credit Agricole SFH prices 200 mln SFR 2024 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 5, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.137

Reoffer price 99.437

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS and Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0243273759

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐