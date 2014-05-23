New Issue-ZKB adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 24, 2015
Coupon 3 month Libor + 9 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 9 basis points
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 450 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0215702306
