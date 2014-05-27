New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 750 mln euro 2026 bond

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 750 millio euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2026
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 98.835
Reoffer price 98.835
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, IMI, BNP Paribas, CMZ, CA-CIB, Danske,
DB, ING, Standard Chartered Bank, DZ, Mizuho, SMBC &
WBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1074144871
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.