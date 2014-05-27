New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1.75 bln euro 2019 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.855

Reoffer price 99.855

Yield 1.403 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

