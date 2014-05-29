New Issue-RBC adds 75 mln stg to 2019 FRN

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date June 04, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp
Reoffer price 99.756
Payment Date June 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling
When fungible
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.