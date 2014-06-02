New Issue-ABN Amro prices 150 mln SFR 2016 FRN

June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 27, 2016

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 23 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 23 basis points

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0243273775

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)