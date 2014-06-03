版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 20:35 BJT

New Issue-PfZ Schweiz prices a multi tranche deal

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ Schweiz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐