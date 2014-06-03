New Issue-Global Bank Corp prices 75 mln SFR 2018 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Global Bank Corp

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 26, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.168

Reoffer price 99.768

Yield 3.056 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ and Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0245823189

