New Issue-IFC prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.519

Reoffer price 99.519

Yield 1.371 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US45950KCC27

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)