New Issue-McDonald's prices dual tranche deal

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower McDonald's Corporation

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date June 11, 2054

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.022

Reoffer price 99.022

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2029

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.073

Reoffer price 99.073

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, RBS, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law New York

