New Issue-Rieter Holding prices 100 mln SFR 2020 bond

Sep 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rieter Holding AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.215
Reoffer price 99.815
Yield 1.532 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.8bp
Over the Government
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0253514779
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)