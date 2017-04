** Swiss drugmaker's U.S.-listed shares up 4 pct at $92.98

** The company said on Aug. 30 that a study showed its experimental treatment, LCZ696, cut by a fifth the risk of both cardiovascular death and hospital admissions

** Sales forecasts for the drug to treat heart failures are being ramped up by analysts

** Novartis estimates multibillion-dollar sales opportunity

** Data for LCZ696 beat expectations, worked across all groups of patients, and had no serious side-effects