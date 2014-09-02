New Issue- Stadt Biel prices 100 mln sfr 2029 bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Stadt Biel
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 24, 2029
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 102.205
Reoffer price 101.2550
Yield 1.282 pct
Spread 9.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0253612763
