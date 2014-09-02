New Issue- China Taiping prices $600 mln perp bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.45 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.45 pct

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, CCB International

& Taiping Capital Limited

Ratings BBB+ (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English law (except for provisions in relation to

subordination under Hong Kong Law)

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)