New Issue- NRW Bank adds $225 mln to 2017 FRN

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 100.443
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Temporary ISIN XS1107499292
ISIN XS0882231870
