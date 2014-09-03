版本:
Federal-Mogul to spin off motorparts business

Sept 3 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it would spin off its motorparts business into a publicly traded company.

The planned separation will be a tax-free distribution to Federal-Mogul shareholders, the company said.

Federal-Mogul will retain the powertrain business, which supplies powertrain components to automakers. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
