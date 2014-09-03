New Issue- Bank of America prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of America Corporation

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.412

Reoffer yield 1.464 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101bp

Over the DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

