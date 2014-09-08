New Issue- Zurich prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Zurich Insurance Company Limited (via Cloverie Plc)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.347
Yield 1.822 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.1bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
