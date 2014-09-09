New Issue-Glencore prices 700 mln Euro 2022 bond

Sept 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Glencore Finance Europe SA
Guarantor Glencore Plc, Glencore International AG &
Glencore (Schweiz)AG
Issue Amount 700 million Euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2022
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.2380
Reoffer price 99.2380
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswap
Payment Date September 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC,MIZ,Rabo & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1110430193
