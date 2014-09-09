New Issue- JPMorgan prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

BRIEF-Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower JPMorgan Chase & Co
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.828
Reoffer price 99.828
Yield 1.401 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Erste, Intesa SP, Nykredit,
RBI, Scotia, Societe Generale, Swedbank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1110449458
* Plateau Uranium announces appointment of new director and grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations