New Issue- Coop prices 200 mln sfr 2023 bond

BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Coop Genossenschaft
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.65
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.0 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0254284778
