New Issue- Coop prices 200 mln sfr 2023 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Coop Genossenschaft

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.65

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.0 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0254284778

