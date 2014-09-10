New Issue-Met Life prices 400 mln SFR 2022 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 19, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.699
Reoffer price 100.074
Yield 0.99 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN CH0254282202
