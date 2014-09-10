New Issue- Bank of Nova Scotia prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Bank of Nova Scotia
Guarantor Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.438
Yield 0.833 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotiabank, Deutsche Bank & J.P. Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1111155328
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)