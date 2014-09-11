Dollarama's quarterly profit rises 15 pct

Sept 11 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as its number of stores increased and customers spent more per visit.

The company's net income rose to C$68.9 million ($62.6 million), or C$1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3 from C$59.8 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to C$572.6 million.

The company also said it would issue as dividend one share for each share held.

Dollarama had 66.3 million shares outstanding as of Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = C$1.10) (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)