New Issue- Total Capital prices dual tranche deal

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Total Capital Canada Ltd
Guarantor Total S.A.
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.795
Yield 1.154 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS1111559768
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2029
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.202
Yield 2.188 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.5bp
Over the 4.75 pct 2028 DBR
ISIN XS1111559925
Common terms
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
