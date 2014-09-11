New Issue- ICICI Bank Limited prices $500 mln 2020 bond

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
Sept 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai branch
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 18, 2020
Coupon 3.570 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 5 year UST
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
144A ISIN US45112EAF60
RegS ISIN US45112FAG19
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)