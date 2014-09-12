版本:
New Issue- SEK prices 250 mln Renminbi 2017 bond

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)

Issue Amount 250 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 2.50 pct

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS1111801053

