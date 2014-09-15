版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 21:16 BJT

New Issue-Sparebank 1 adds 200 mln SFR to 2018 bond

Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 30, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 102.17

Reoffer price 101.695

Yield 0.46 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Temporary ISIN CH0254636142

Permanent ISIN CH0213373290

