New Issue-Coca-Cola prices dual tranche deal

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower The Coca-Cola Co
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 800 million Euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.144
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,52 basis points
ISIN XS1112678559
* * * *
Issue Amount 1.2 billion Euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2026
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.702
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps,89.5 basis points
ISIN XS1112678989
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 22,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP / Citi / CS / DB (B&D)
Ratings Aa3 (stable) (Moody's), AA (stable)(S&P),
A+ (negative)(Fitch)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports