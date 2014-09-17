New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Yield 1.59 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Daiwa
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co