New Issue-Hyundai Capita prices dual tranche deal

Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Hyundai Capiatl Services Inc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 20, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.619

Reoffer price 100.059

ISIN CH0255191709

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 34bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0255191717

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

