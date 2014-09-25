PNG wants Total to develop disputed gas field - energy minister

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Papua New Guinea wants Total
SA to lead construction of a new liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export project drawing gas from a disputed field instead
of the gas being used to expand an existing giant project, the
country's energy minister said.
The South Pacific nation began exports from Exxon Mobil
Corp's $19 billion PNG LNG project this year. While an
expansion of that project is planned, Papua New Guinea hopes to
see French Total lead another LNG export plant.
Total earlier this year bought a 40 percent stake in Papua
New Guinea's biggest undeveloped gas deposit, the Elk and
Antelope fields, from local firm InterOil Corp.
However, Oil Search, a partner in Exxon Mobil's
project, has challenged Total's purchase of the stake, saying it
held the right to buy the stake. The dispute is due to go into
arbitration in November.
InterOil and Total want to develop the Elk and Antelope
fields and build a new LNG project in Papua New Guinea, while
Exxon Mobil and Oil Search see the fields as a potential source
of gas for an expansion of the PNG LNG project.
PNG energy minister Nixon Duban said gas from Elk and
Antelope was unlikely to be fed into the existing plant, and
that he would prefer a separate LNG plant to be built.
"For a European company like Total to choose Papua New
Guinea gives a lot of prominence to us as an investment
destination," Duban, who was attending an LNG conference in
Singapore, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
Duban also said he welcomed Exxon Mobil's plan to expand its
existing project.
Exxon Mobil said it couldn't comment on the matter. Oil
Search managing director Peter Botten, who was also in Singapore
at a separate conference, declined to comment. Total did not
comment immediately and InterOil did not respond to a request
for comment.
