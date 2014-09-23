New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Sep 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.647

Reoffer price 99.647

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, IMI, BBVA, Commerzbank, Erste, Lloyds &

Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1115208107

