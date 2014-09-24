China's Fosun Group to invest $200 mln in Studio 8 - WSJ

Sept 24 Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group is investing $200 million in U.S. media company Studio 8, a startup led by former Warner Bros executive Jeff Robinov, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The deal marks the biggest investment to date by a Chinese company in U.S. film production, the Journal wrote. (on.wsj.com/1rkdWlO)

Fosun said in June that it would partner with Studio 8, but the size of the investment was not disclosed, the Journal said.

Studio 8 has a five-year tie-up with Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment to distribute 24 of its movies, the first of which is likely to hit cinemas by 2016, the report added.

Sony is investing $50 million in Studio 8. The U.S. studio is also finalizing a credit facility of at least $300 million, the Journal cited its sources as saying.

