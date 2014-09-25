New Issue- Clariant AG prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond

Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Clariant AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 101.053
Reoffer price 100.403
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0253592759
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)