CORRECTED-New Issue- IFC prices $500 mln 2016 bond

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Correction to amend payment date from October 3, 3014 to October 3, 2014 & maturity date from October 3, 3016 to October 3, 2016)
Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corp
(IFC)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 3, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 0.67 pct
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 9.9bp
Over CT2
Payment Date October 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June