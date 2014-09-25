Utility Cleco's sale falters as Macquarie backs out - Bloomberg

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 25 Louisiana's electricity supplier Cleco Corp's effort to find a suitor is faltering as the most likely buyer Macquarie Group Ltd struggles to find investor backing for the deal, Bloomberg reported.
Macquarie's co-investors are resisting the acquisition due to the low returns that the potential deal offers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The Australian investment bank has been looking to buy Cleco through a special purpose fund managed by its infrastructure group, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1vkF5WA)
Spain's largest utility Iberdrola SA, another potential suitor, has also dropped out of the process, Bloomberg quoted one of the people as saying.
Cleco will now decide whether to keep pursuing a sale or remain independent, Bloomberg reported.
The company, which has retained Goldman Sachs & Co and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co as financial advisers and Locke Lord LLP as legal adviser, said in June it received bids.
A Cleco spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
Neither Macquarie Group nor Iberdrola could be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June