New Issue-IBRD adds 350 mln Chinese Yen 2015 bond

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond added on Friday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 350 million Chinese Yen
Maturity Date September 18,2015
Coupon 2.4 pct
Reoffer price 99.953
Payment Date September 18,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB,HSBC & SGCIB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Chinese Yen when fungible.
ISIN XS1111600661
