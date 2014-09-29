New Issue-Implenia prices 125 mln Swiss Franc 2024 bond

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Implenia AG (Implenia)
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date October 15,2024
Coupon 1.625
Issue price 101.0630
Reoffer price 100.4130
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swap
Payment Date October 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS AG & Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0253592767
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock