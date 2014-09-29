版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 19:51 BJT

BUZZ-Exelixis Inc: Positive skin cancer data

** Cancer drug developer's shares up 26 pct at $1.97 premarket

** Exelixis' skin cancer drug cobimetinib combined with Genentech's Zelboraf doubled the time before the disease worsened, compared to only Zelboraf

** Exelixis is entitled to royalties from sales of the drug and as well as half the profits and losses

** Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about 75 pct so far this year
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐