BUZZ-Exelixis Inc: Positive skin cancer data

** Cancer drug developer's shares up 26 pct at $1.97 premarket

** Exelixis' skin cancer drug cobimetinib combined with Genentech's Zelboraf doubled the time before the disease worsened, compared to only Zelboraf

** Exelixis is entitled to royalties from sales of the drug and as well as half the profits and losses

** Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about 75 pct so far this year