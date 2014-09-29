BUZZ-Exelixis Inc: Positive skin cancer data

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
** Cancer drug developer's shares up 26 pct at $1.97 premarket
** Exelixis' skin cancer drug cobimetinib combined with Genentech's Zelboraf doubled the time before the disease worsened, compared to only Zelboraf
** Exelixis is entitled to royalties from sales of the drug and as well as half the profits and losses
** Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about 75 pct so far this year
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock