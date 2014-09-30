New Issue- World Bank prices $4.0 bln 2019 bond

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(World bank)
Issue Amount $4.0 billion
Maturity Date October 7, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.853
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 14.3bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date October 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US459058DW08
