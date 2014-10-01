BUZZ-Spherix Inc: Patent lawsuit hearing rescheduled

** Shares of company, which buys and licenses technology patents, down 10.3 pct at $1.40 premarket

** Says court hearing for its lawsuit against cordless telephone makers VTech Holdings Ltd and Uniden Corp has been rescheduled to Nov. 10 from Oct. 2

** Spherix sued the companies for patent infringement in September last year, after acquiring the related patents from Rockstar Consortium US LP.

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock fell about 81 pct this year