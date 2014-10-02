New Issue- IADB adds 250 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2018 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount 250 billion Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 7.35 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 trillion

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1106486936

