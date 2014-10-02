New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal

Nestle expects pricing to improve, confirms mid-term targets

ZURICH, April 20 Nestle sa cfo says expects improvement in pricing to continue over coming quarters, not necessarily each quarter Nestle sa cfo says expects nestle skin health growth to moderate in coming quarters Nestle sa ceo says still expects to see destocking of infant formula products in china throughout the year Nestle sa ceo says confirms mid-term targets (Reporting by)