BUZZ-Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Scraps deal with Cosmo

(Updates)
** Drugmaker's shares up 6.4 pct at $160.78
** Company terminates deal to merge with Irish unit of Cosmo
Pharmaceuticals SpA because of changed political
environment
** Deal would have allowed Salix to move its tax domicile to
Europe
** U.S. Treasury Department announced new rules on Sept. 22
to curb inversions
** Credit Suisse says policy changes in Washington and lack
of Salix management defending Cosmo deal make inversion highly
unlikely, potentially positioning Salix as more willing seller
** Credit Suisse raises price target to $155 from $139
** Salix, which will pay Cosmo break-up fee of $25 million,
has been in buyout talks with Actavis Plc
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 68 pct this year